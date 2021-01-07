Pope Francis encyclical “Fratelli Tutti” makes it to Italy’s Vanity Fair front cover

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ANSA – Pope Francis has made the cover of the latest number of the Italian edition of Vanity Fair.

The cover cites Francis’ recent and third encyclical, All Brothers, a call for fraternity and social friendship. “We are all in the same boat, we must become a great human family,” the pope is quoted as saying.

Vanity Fair said the message would help readers face 2021 “with love and hope”. The magazine’s website also has an article on the pope’s message by Vatican media editor Andrea Tornielli, on the challenges to be addressed together in 2021. Vanity Fair’s main article on the pope looks back over his pontificate, charting significant events since his election in March 2013. (ANSA).

Like this: Like Loading...