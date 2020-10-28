Pope Francis expresses dream of a Europe of solidarity and respect for all peoples

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pope Francis, in a letter to Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, shares his visions of a Europe of the future, marked with solidarity, friendship and unity, and true to the spirit of the continent’s founding fathers.

The Pope’s letter comes as the Holy See and the Church in Europe celebrate three anniversaries this year.

First, the fiftieth anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the then-European Community and the Holy See, by its presence as an Observer at the Council of Europe. Second, the founding of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Communities (COMECE), forty years ago. Third, this year also marks the seventieth anniversary of the Schuman Declaration which inspired the continent’s gradual process of reintegration after the two world wars.

Pope Francis attends the general audience in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican City, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

In light of these notable occasions, Cardinal Parolin is to make significant visits to EU authorities, the Plenary Assembly of the COMECE and the authorities of the Council of Europe in the near future.

In his letter released on Tuesday, Pope Francis highlighted that the European project, born of the realization that “unity is greater than conflict” and solidarity can be “a way of making history”, has began to “show signs of a certain regression” in our days.

People attend the general audience held by Pope Francis in the Paul VI hall in the Vatican City, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

The Covid-19 pandemic, the Pope noted, “has emerged as a kind of watershed, forcing us to take a stand.” We can continue to go at it alone, “seeking unilateral solutions to a problem that transcends state borders” or rediscover the path of fraternity that inspired and guided the founders of modern Europe, beginning with Robert Schuman.

Pointing out that an age of rapid change can bring with it “a loss of identity, especially when there is a lack of shared values,” Pope Francis urged the continent, re-echoing the words of Pope Saint John Paul II in the Santiago de Compostela, saying: “find yourself, be yourself.”

He called on the continent not to look back at its past “as an album of memories”, but rather to rediscover its “most deeply-rooted ideals.”

“Be yourself! Do not be afraid of your millenary history, which is a window open to the future more than the past. Do not be afraid of that thirst of yours for truth, which, from the days of ancient Greece, has spread throughout the world and brought to light the deepest questions of every human being. Do not be afraid of the thirst for justice that developed from Roman law and in time became respect for all human beings and their rights. Do not be afraid of your thirst for eternity, enriched by the encounter with the Judeo-Christian tradition reflected in your patrimony of faith, art and culture,” the Pope said.

Reflecting on the kind of Europe we envision for the future and its distinctive contribution to the world, Pope Francis laid out four images.

First, a “Europe that is a friend to each and all”, second is of a “Europe that is a family and a community”, third an “inclusive and generous” Europe which is “welcoming and hospitable,” and where charity – the highest Christian virtue – overcomes every form of selfishness and indifference and the fourth is a Europe marked by a healthy secularism “where God and Caesar remain distinct but not opposed.” The Holy Father said he thinks of a land where believers are free to profess their faith in public and to put forward their points of view in society.

Read more via Vatican News

Like this: Like Loading...