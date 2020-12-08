Pope Francis prays for the world at the feed of the Holy Mary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With the first light of dawn, under the rain, Pope Francis placed a bouquet of roses at the base of the column where the statue of the Madonna is, and turned to her in prayer, so that she might lovingly watch over Rome and its inhabitants, entrusting to her all in the city and the world who are afflicted by illness and discouragement.

On Tuesday morning, at 7:00, Pope Francis went to Piazza di Spagna to express a private act of veneration to the Immaculate Conception, on the day on which this mystery is commemorated in the liturgy.

After that, Pope Francis left the Piazza di Spagna and went to the Papal Basilica of St Mary Major. There “he prayed before the icon Maria Salus Popoli Romani and celebrated Mass in the crypt of the Nativity.”

Then, Pope Francis returned to the Vatican.

Vatican News

Like this: Like Loading...