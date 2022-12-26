Pope Francis renews wish for peace in war-torn world

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Addressing the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square after praying the Angelus on Monday, Pope Francis renewed his appeal for peace in the world, especially those suffering from war in Ukraine.

On the feast of St. Stephen, the Pope greeted those gathered in St Peter’s Square and those following online “in the spiritual climate of joy and serenity of Holy Christmas.”

Noting the number of Ukrainian flags present in the square, the Pope asked for peace for the “martyred people” of the war-torn country.

The message of the Lord’s birth as the “Prince of Peace” was underscored with the Pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” message on Sunday, in which the Pope once more spoke about the need for peace in a world suffering from war and conflict.

Noting the numerous wars afflicting countless populations throughout the world, the Pope noted how today there is a true “famine of peace”.

Those particularly afflicted by war, the Pope continued, are children, who suffer from hunger as a result of the effects and devastation of the “senseless war” in Ukraine and other parts of the world.

At the Angelus on Monday, the Pope concluded his address by thanking those who have sent him well-wishes this Christmas and especially for their “gift of prayer.”

Pope Francis is seen behind a Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) symbol, dubbed the ‘Peace Sign’, as he leads the Angelus prayer from a window of his offices at the Apostolic Palace overlooking Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, 26 December 2022. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Via Vatican News

