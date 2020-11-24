Pope Francis says anti-maskers incapable of moving outside of their own little world of interests

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis took to task people protesting against coronavirus restrictions, insisting there was no justification to their demonstrations. He compared such protests to the “healthy indignation” which was shown in protests against racism which followed the death of George Floyd.

“Some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions – as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom,” he wrote in a new book.

He strongly dismissed the argument of those who claim “that being forced to wear a mask is an unwarranted imposition by the state”.

“You’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income,” he said. “On such matters they would never protest; they are incapable of moving outside of their own little world of interests.”

The book, Let Us Dream: A Path to a Better Future, is derived from conversations with his British biographer Austen Ivereigh, and is largely centred on his response to the coronavirus crisis.

“With some exceptions, governments have made great efforts to put the wellbeing of their people first, acting decisively to protect health and to save lives,” the pope added.

