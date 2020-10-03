Pope Francis signs Encyclical Fratelli Tutti in Assisi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pope Francis went on Saturday to Assisi for the fifth time during his pontificate. There he signed his new Encyclical Fratelli tutti, before the tomb of St Francis of Assisi, after celebrating Holy Mass. The Encyclical on fraternity and social friendship was inspired by St Francis, as was the Pope’s second Encyclical, Laudato si’, on the care of our common home, published five years ago.

The car carrying Pope Francis is escorted by security personnel and watched by onlookers as it arrives on the square of the lower Basilica of San Francesco, in Assisi, Italy. EPA-EFE/PIETRO CROCCHIONI

Vatican News reports that the Pope traveled to Assisi by car. On the way, the Pope paid a visit to the Monastery of Vallegloria in Spello. Once he reached Assisi, the Pope paid a brief visit to the Protomonastery of Saint Clare and greeted the Poor Clare nuns.

On hand to greet Pope Francis when he arrived in Assisi at were: the Bishop of Assisi-Nocera Umbra-Gualdo Tadino, Domenico Sorrentino; Cardinal Agostino Vallini, the pontifical legate for the Basilicas of St Francis and St Mary of the Angels in Assisi; the guardian of the Franciscan Friary, also known as the Sacro Convento, Fr Mauro Gambetti; and Father Enzo Fortunato, spokesperson for the Franciscan Friary.

About 20 friars and a few women religious were present for the celebration of Holy Mass which took place in the crypt of the 13th century Basilica which houses St Francis’s remains.

After the proclamation of the Gospel, the Holy Father spent several minutes in silent reflection and then continued the celebration of Mass.

