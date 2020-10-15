Pope Francis tells faithful to respect COVID-prevention rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis told the faithful to respect the authorities’ COVID-19 prevention rules at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican on Wednesday.



“I’d like to do what I usually do – get down and come close to you to greet you,” Francis said.”But with the new rules, it’s better to keep a distance, including with sick people. I greet you from the heart from here.”You are respecting the distance and being prudent, as one should.”But when I come down everyone gathers around.”The problem is that there’s a risk of contagion “So everyone wear the mask, keep your distance and we can continue with the audiences.”



“I’m sorry” he added ” if I greet you today from far away but I think that if all good citizens respect the rules of the authorities, it will help to end this pandemic”.

Via ANSA

