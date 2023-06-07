Pope Francis to have abdominal surgery on Wednesday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VATICAN CITY, June 7 (Reuters) – Pope Francis will have surgery on his abdomen on Wednesday afternoon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the Vatican said in a statement.

It added that his medical team had decided in recent days that surgery was required and that he was expected to stay in hospital for a few days to recover.

Photo – Pope Francis pays a tribute to relics of Saint Therese of Lisieux as he arrives to lead the weekly general audience in Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City, 07 June 2023. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

