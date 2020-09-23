Pope insists ‘the only way out of the current crisis is all together’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Speaking during the General Audience in the Vatican, Pope Francis spoke about a post-pandemic world and reflected on the principle of subsidiarity, whereby every level of society has a role to play in revitalizing the social fabric.

Continuing in his series of catechesis on the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in light of the Church’s teachings, Pope Francis said, “Every one of us is called to assume responsibility for his or her part,” and he highlighted the fact that we must look to the future working for a social order in which the dignity and the gifts of all of its members are respected.

He added, “especially in the western world, many people repress their own ethical or religious convictions: This is no way to emerge from the crisis, or at least to emerge from it better.”

Pope Francis on occasion of his Wednesday General Audience at Saint Damaso Court at the Vatican, 23 September 2020. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO PERI

Pope Francis said that it is right that the highest levels of society, such as the State, should intervene to provide the necessary resources to progress. He noted that public institutions are trying to help through appropriate interventions; however, he continued, society’s leaders must respect and promote the intermediate or lower levels.

