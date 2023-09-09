Pope playfully spars with ‘Rocky’ actor Stallone at Vatican

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis playfully pretended to box with Sylvester Stallone during a meeting with the “Rocky” star at the Vatican on Friday.

Introduced to Stallone and his family, the Pope said how much he enjoyed the actor’s films, prompting a smiling Stallone to clench his fists as if ready to spar, saying, “Ready, we box.”

Pope Francis meets with American actor Sylvester Stallone and his family at a private audience in the Vatican. pic.twitter.com/f9tLUScwfj — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) September 8, 2023

The 86-year-old Francis, who was walking with the aid of a stick, jabbed his left fist in response, prompting applause from the actor.

Stallone, who is 77 and has Italian origins, made his name with the series of films that trace the fortunes of fictional fighter Rocky Balboa.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis with actor and director Sylvester Stallone during a meeting in Vatican City, 8 September 2023. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA

