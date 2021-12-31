Pope scraps St Peter’s Crib visit amid Omicron fears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis scrapped his scheduled Friday vsit to the Nativity Scene in St Peter’s Square amid fear of gatherings causing COVID contagion due to the Omicron variant surge, the Vatican said.



The event had been set for 18:00 Friday at the end of the Te Deum in the Basilica.



“The event will not take place, in order to avoid gatherings and the consequent risk of COVID-19 contagions,” said the Vatican press office.

Photo – The crib that this year is coming from Peru on Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City. The nativity scene displays symbols such as the great condor that acts as a frame and refers to its being the symbol of the Andean culture and its wealth: livestock, vegetation and mineral reserves. EPA-EFE/Nina Fabrizio

Via ANSA