Pope thanks Poles for helping Ukrainians

During a general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday, Francis said: “I would like to wish all Poles a blessed Christmas. According to your tradition, during Christmas Eve, you leave an empty seat at the table for an unexpected guest.”

He added: “This year, this seat will be occupied by the multitude of refugees from Ukraine, for whom you have opened the doors of your homes with great generosity. May the Son of God fill each of you, your families and those you help with love. May he bring peace to all people of good will. I bless you from the heart.”

The pope has been making appeals for Ukraine at nearly every public appearance since Russia invaded the country in February, the Reuters news agency reported.

“Let us think of the many children in Ukraine who … carry within themselves the tragedy of that war, so inhumane, so harsh,” Francis said in unprepared remarks at the end of the general audience.

“Let us think of the Ukrainian people this Christmas – without electricity, without heating, without the essential things they need to survive,” he added.

In an address last week, the pope urged people to spend less on Christmas celebrations and gifts this year and send the difference to Ukrainians to help them get through the hunger and cold of winter, Reuters reported.

Russian forces have been battering Ukraine’s energy infrastructure since October, leaving millions without electricity, heat and access to drinking water.

Poland has taken in nearly 8.55 million refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Polish Border Guard agency reported on Wednesday.

A Polish deputy prime minister said earlier this month that his country was “currently home to more than 2 million Ukrainians” after many who had fled Russia’s invasion moved on to other countries or decided to return to Ukraine.

Photo – A drawing that was displayed during the exhibition titled ‘War drawn with a crayon’ at the Pomeranian Dukes’ Castle in Szczecin, West Poland. The exhibition includes several dozen drawings made by children from Ukraine suffering from the trauma of the war in their country. The exhibition was prepared by the West Pomeranian Society of Friends of Children. EPA-EFE/Marcin Bielecki

Via PolskieRadio

