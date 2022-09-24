The Pope visits Assisi

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Pope Francis is visting the Italian town of Assisi for an Economy of Francesco event on Saturday, and city of Matera for the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress on Sunday .

This will mark Pope Francis’ sixth visit to Assisi. The Holy Father since the start of his pontificate frequently visited the land of St. Francis, for whom the Pontiff took his namesake.

This time he goes for the ‘Economy of Francesco’ event, an international conference aimed at young economists, entrepreneurs and change-makers engaged in thinking and practising a different type of economy In Assisi, the Pope will meet with young people and address them.

Matera trip

The Holy Father’s trip to the city of Matera in the southern Italian region of Basilicata comes the next day to mark the conclusion of the 27th National Eucharistic Congress.

Here, he will meet migrants and refugees, give his homily during Mass and give his Angelus address.

The Congress, from 22 to 25 September in Matera on the theme “Let’s go back to the taste of bread. For a Eucharistic and Synodal Church.”

