Pope to visit Marseille on Sep 22-23

Pope Francis will visit Marseille on September 22-23, the Vatican said Saturday. Francis will be in the southern French port city and second biggest city in France for the “Rencontres Méditerranéennes” (Mediterranean Encounters), said the Holy See’s press office.

On Friday September 22, among other things, the pontiff will end the day with a pause for reflection at a monument to those lost at sea. On Saturday, after meeting a local group of socially disadvantaged, he will address the closing session of the Rencontres and meet President Emmanuel Macron, before saying Mass at the Stade Velodrome.

