Pope urges people to and prays to the Virgin Mary to help children struggling with cancer

Ansa/Vatican News – Pope Francis on Monday, which is the international day against child cancer, tweeted “May the Lord inspire everyone to draw near to those who suffer, especially children, and to put the weakest in first place. I entrust the doctors and all sick children to the Virgin Mary so that with her motherly affection she might look after them. #ICCDay”

February 15th is the annual day with the goal of campaigning and raising awareness about childhood cancer.

The Day encourages support for them, their survivors and families through a host of local, national and international initiatives.

On Vatican News, it is also reported that on this day attention also goes to underscoring the need for universal access to treatments and care for children struggling with cancer.

File Photo Pope Francis blesses a child during a visit to the University Children’s Hospital in Prokocim in Krakow, Poland, 29 July 2016. The World Youth Day 2016 is held in Krakow and nearby Brzegi from 26 to 31 July. EPA/MACIEJ KULCZYNSKI

