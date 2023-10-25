Pope urges release of hostages and humanitarian aid access in Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

VATICAN CITY, Oct 25 (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Wednesday renewed his calls for the release of hostages held by Palestinian militants and for humanitarian aid to be allowed into the Gaza Strip.

“I am always thinking about the grave situation in Palestine and Israel. I encourage the release of hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” he said during his weekly audience.

Francis recalled that he will lead on Friday special prayers for peace in St. Peter’s Basilica, in what he said last week would be a “a day of fasting, prayers, penance”.

Photo: Pope Francis leads the weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, 25 October 2023. EPA-EFE/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

