Pope wears mask for first time at public event

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday when he and other religious leaders attended a prayer service for peace around the world.

The pope wore a white mask during the service at the Rome Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli. Previously he wore masks only in a car taking him to his weekly audiences in the Vatican.

He had come under some criticism, particularly on social media, for not wearing a mask at his general audiences and sometimes coming in relatively close contact with visitors.

A handout photo made available by Vatican Media showing Pope Francis (C) and Ecumenical Patriarch of the Orthodox Church Bartholomew I (L), wearing protective face masks, at the Campidoglio’s square for the Peace Prayer Meeting ‘No one is saved alone – Peace and Fraternity’, promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, in Rome, Italy, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA

Francis, 83, attended the service with other Christian leaders in the basilica, including the Patriarch Bartholomew, spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians.

Simultaneously in other locations in Rome, Jews were praying in the city’s synagogue and Buddhist, Sikh, Hindu and Muslim leaders also prayed for peace.

The event took place as the number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus has risen steadily in Italy in the past few weeks. Italy recorded 10,874 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, up from 9,338 on Monday.

There has also been a relatively small spike in the Vatican, where four members of the Swiss Guards, the elite and colourfully dressed corps that protects the pope, have also tested positive for COVID-19.

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis, wearing protective face masks, at the Campidoglio’s square for the Peace Prayer Meeting “No one is saved alone – Peace and Fraternity”, promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, in Rome, Italy, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/VATICAN MEDIA

The annual event was started by the late Pope John Paul and Rome’s Catholic Community of Sant’ Egido in 1986. It was scaled down this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The pope took off his mask while he read his address, as did other leaders when they spoke, but put it back on when he finished speaking.

The event continued in the adjacent Campidoglio square designed by Michelangelo, where both Christian and non-Christian religious leaders read addresses, some with messages to politicians.

A handout photo made available by the Quirinale Press Office showing Italian President Sergio Mattarella with Pope Francis, wearing protective face masks, at the Campidoglio’s square for the Peace Prayer Meeting ‘Nobody is saved alone – Peace and Fraternity’, promoted by the Community of Sant’Egidio, in Rome, Italy, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCESCO AMMENDOLA / QUIRINALE PRESS OFFICE

“Peace is the priority of all politics,” Francis said. “God will ask an accounting of those who failed to seek peace, or who fomented tensions and conflicts. He will call them to account for all the days, months and years of war endured by the world’s peoples.”

Francis said the pandemic had shown that “no one is saved alone”.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury and spiritual leader of the world’s Anglicans, was to have attended the event but could not because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Like this: Like Loading...