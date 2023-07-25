Powercuts will not be a one-off – Energy Minister / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 25 July 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Powercuts will not be a one-off – Miriam Dalli

The recent powercuts will not be a one-off situation, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said on Monday, when she again addressed the crisis of power cuts that has been hitting the country for the past days. The Minister insisted that that apart from working round the clock to restore energy to affected areas, the government will continue to invest in the electricity distribution system so that it can cater for future occurrences better. Asked whether the country is to expect more power cuts, Enemalta CEO Joseph Cardona said that during the weekend the system “seems to have recovered”, adding that until Monday morning everything was okay and “we remain hopeful that the situation remains like that”. Enemalta revealed that on Monday, the country reached a new record peak usage of 649 mega watts. (The Malta Independent)

Temperature exceeds July’s highest-ever reading

The Meteorological Office announced that on Monday the peak temperature reached 42.7°C, matching the highest July record ever recorded in 1988. Although the Met Office was still taking readings for the day, it is unlikely that the temperature will exceed this point. There is a possibility that Tuesday might offer the last opportunity to break the July record, with a forecasted temperature of 42°C, as cooler temperatures are expected from Wednesday due to strong winds. The recorded temperature was also just over one degree shy of the highest temperature ever measured, which occurred in August 1999 and was 43.8°C. (Times of Malta)

June registers slight drop in inflation – NSO

In June 2023, the annual rate of inflation as measured by the Retail Price Index (RPI) was 5.4%, down from 5.7% in May 2023. Data by the National Statistics Office show that the highest inflation rates in June were registered in Food (10.1%) and Housing (9.4%). On the other hand, the lowest annual inflation rates were registered in Clothing and Footwear (-1.4%) and Water, electricity, gas and fuels (0.0%). (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group