Powerful earthquakes strike Papua New Guinea and Afghanistan

Oct 7 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.7 struck Papua New Guinea on Saturday, 56 km (39.15 miles) southeast of Madang town, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. It initially said the magnitude was 7 but revised it down.

The quake was at a depth of 53.5 km, the USGS said.

Hours earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck northwestern Afghanistan on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

GFZ earlier reported a separate earthquake of magnitude 6.2 in the region, which it said was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

