Pregnant women urged to get the COVID vaccine as soon as possible – Expert

Sky News – A fifth of the most ill COVID patients in intensive care in the UK right now are unvaccinated pregnant women.

Dr Viki Male, reproductive immunology expert at Imperial College London, says this is due to expectant mothers being hesitant about the jab.

Anecdotally, some women have been waiting for their 12 or 20 week scan to get the vaccine to protect their babies. But Dr Male says mothers-to-be shouldn’t delay.

She told Sky News: “It’s a really understandable way to feel (wanting to delay the vaccine) particularly in the first trimester. “People do tend to take extra care because that’s the time the baby is really developing.

“But from an evidence point of view and our advice point of view the right time to get vaccinated is as soon as you can… The evidence says that it doesn’t make any difference to the safety or efficacy of the vaccine… so today, today is the best day [to get the vaccine].”

