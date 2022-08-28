Premier League – Kane gives Spurs 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

NOTTINGHAM, England (Reuters) – Harry Kane missed a penalty but scored twice to surpass 200 league goals in his career and give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-0 victory at Nottingham Forest that kept up their strong start to the Premier League season.

Forest, who have signed 17 players for about 150 million pounds ($176 million) since promotion, made the early running before Spurs’ prolific striker silenced the crowd with a low fifth minute strike from inside the penalty area.

Later, Kane uncharacteristically missed a penalty, before making amends with a close-range header in the 81st minute. That was his 201st club goal: 187 in the Premier League, nine in the Championship and five in League One.

Goalkeeper Jose Sa (2-L) of Wolverhampton makes a save against Harry Kane (R) of Tottenham during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers in London, Britain, 20 August 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Spurs’ third victory in four games, plus one draw, left them third in the Premier League on 10 points – two behind north London rivals Arsenal who have had a flawless start.

Forest, roared on at a raucous City Ground which waited 23 years for top-flight football to return this year, had plenty of possession and chances. Lewis O’Brien forced a smart save while Morgan Gibbs-White shot just over.

But Spurs are the counter-attack masters, and both Kane and strike partner Son Heung-min could have struck more. The result left Forest 13th on four points.

($1 = 0.8513 pounds)

Reuters / EPA