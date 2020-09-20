Premier League : United falters, Arsenal confirm ambitions

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Manchester United’s Premier League campaign began in faltering fashion as a double from their former player Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace a 3-1 win at Old Trafford on Saturday but Arsenal and Everton made it two wins from two.

United looked off the pace early on as Andros Townsend put Palace in front after seven minutes, with the home side's campaign starting a week later than initially scheduled due to last season's Europa League commitments running into mid-August.

United looked off the pace early on as Andros Townsend put Palace in front after seven minutes, with the home side’s campaign starting a week later than initially scheduled due to last season’s Europa League commitments running into mid-August.

The defending was poor as Victor Lindelof allowed Jeffrey Schlupp to square the ball for Townsend, whose first goal in 20 league games was aided by slack marking at the far post.

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay went close for United but they could have been two goals behind at halftime, with a superb David De Gea save keeping out a goal-bound Jordan Ayew strike.

United brought teenager Mason Greenwood on at halftime but their task was made more difficult when the VAR decided that referee Martin Atkinson should consult the pitch-side monitor and he awarded Palace a penalty for handball against Lindelof.

Ayew, whose shot was handled by the defender, had his spot kick briliiantly saved by De Gea. The VAR drama was not done though, with Atkinson informed that the keeper came off his line and the penalty was retaken, with Zaha converting this time.

New signing Donny van de Beek came off the bench to get the home side back in the contest with a goal on his debut after a fortunate ricochet, but former United forward Zaha made sure of a deserved win for Palace with a fine finish late on.

“I feel that it’s not a penalty,” United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. “I think the ball comes from so close to Victor, where can he put his hands? The decision to retake it, though, was the right one if you follow the rules.”

There is a new directive this season to crack down on keeper encroachment at penalties but, even with VAR being on their side twice in quick succession, Palace were good value for their win, with manager Roy Hodgson full of praise for Zaha.

“I’m very pleased for him and the club,” he said. “He’s worked hard on getting strikes on target when he gets the chances, and that work is showing now.”

Arsenal laboured to a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at The Emirates but needed a late goal against the run of play by Eddie Nketiah to hand the Hammers a second straight defeat.

Michail Antonio’s first-half strike for the visitors had cancelled out Alexandre Lacazette’s 50th goal for the Gunners.

“I’m thrilled with the three points,” Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said. “I said before the game how difficult it would be with the way they play.”

Everton crushed newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion 5-2 with a hat-trick by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and a first goal in an Everton shirt for new signing James Rodriguez.

West Brom, who had taken an early lead, were not helped by a red card for Kieran Gibbs for pushing Rodriguez shortly after the Colombian put Everton 2-1 in front just before halftime.

Leeds United, back in the top flight after a 16-year absence, claimed their first points of the season as they were involved in a seven-goal thriller for the second week running.

After losing at champions Liverpool 4-3 on the opening day, they beat Fulham by the same scoreline at Elland Road for their first Premier League win since April 2004.

Helder Costa scored either side of goals from Mateusz Klich and Patrick Bamford as Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds side went 4-1 ahead before Fulham rallied to set up a tense finale.

