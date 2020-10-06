Premiership transfer window slams shut with flurry of activity on Monday night

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The transfer window slammed shut in the Premier League with Arsenal completing the major coup of the evening with the £45million signing of Thomas Partey to significantly improve their midfield options. The 27-year-old Ghana international, who will wear the No.18 shirt, moves to the Emirates after 132 appearances for Atletico Madrid.

The North London club recouped some of the costs by shifting Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

Manchester United signed Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani and Brazil defender Alex Telles as sought to not only improve the quality of their squad but also its morale following last Sunday’s disastrous performance and 1-6 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

United also reached an agreement to sign 18-year-old Atalanta winger Amad Diallo, who will join the Premier League club in January subject to a medical, personal terms and a work permit.

Elsewhere, Theo Walcott completed an emotional return to his boyhood club Southampton from Everton, 15 years after leaving the south coast to join Arsenal. His opportunities with Everton were always expected to be limited following the excellent start to James Rodriguez’s stint with the Merseyside club.

Everton signed Ben Godfrey from Norwich to strengthen their defensive assets, while Sweden international goalkeeper Robin Olsen also joined on a season-long loan deal from Roma.

Fulham, who have have yet to secure a Premier League point this season, secured the signings of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Joachim Andersen on loan deals until the end of the season.

Read more via Sky Sports

Like this: Like Loading...