Abortion legislation amendment dominates news / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 4 December 2022

Reading Time: 5 minutes

News Briefing

‘We couldn’t remain indifferent to the realities people face’ – Abela on abortion exception bill

Prime Minister Robert Abela on Sunday defended the government’s bill to introduce an exception to Malta’s strict anti-abortion laws. Speaking during a political activity on Sunday, Abela made reference to several reforms that were introduced over the past years, including divorce, same-sex marriage and changes to IVF laws, saying that there were always those who scaremonger and demonised the Labour party for doing so. “Remember how they opposed the right for people of any sexual orientation to marry. Remember how they opposed it. They had said we will break families. Today we are living in a more beautiful country where everyone has the right to celebrate their love in a family, no matter the sexual orientation.” (Malta Independent)

Grech appeals to PL members to speak up against abortion

National Party (PN) leader Bernard Grech has appealed to Labour party members who are against abortion to speak up within the party against the abortion bill reform. Grech’s speech was made on Sunday, when he also remembered the death of ex-PN political activist Raymond Caruana. The PN met in Gudja in remembrance of Caruana’s murder, who was killed in a drive-by shooting on 5 December 1986. Grech continued to express his disagreement with the current proposed abortion bill reform, saying it has too many loopholes which will allegedly make abortion legal. He condemned Abela for vocally being against abortion in his electoral campaign, but now is proposing a bill reform which allegedly legalises abortion. Once again he said that the PN as a party they are in favour of life from the moment of conception and against abortion. “We are in favour of women, in favour of mothers, in favour of doctors, but not in favour of killing babies,” he said. (Malta Independent)

Bishops tell MPs to be ‘in favour of life, not death’ in abortion amendment decision

Malta’s Bishops have issued a missive expressing their preoccupation with an amendment to Malta’s total abortion ban, that is being debated in the House of Representatives. The amendment allows doctors to carry out terminations in cases where pregnancy endangers the mother’s life or health. The Bishops say that by referring to “health” the amendment will allow terminations in situations in which “it is not the mother’s life that is in danger, but her health, and proposes that health can be safeguarded by killing a new human life. This means abortion.” (MaltaToday)

Missing worker found dead, 14 hours after Corradino building collapse

A search for a missing worker at the site of a building collapse in Corradino ended at 2am on Sunday when he was found dead by rescuers of the Civil Protection Department. The lifeless body of JeanPaul Sofia, 20, from Swatar was recovered by rescuers at around 1:40am. Five other workers were pulled out alive from the rubble soon after the building came down suddenly 14 hours earlier. Three were seriously injured. (Times of Malta/MaltaToday)

President consulted on abortion amendments

The PMM holds regular meetings with the President, and the last one was held on Wednesday at San Anton Palace. In a statement, the Office of the President said that the pair met earlier this week as is standard practice. President Vella has in the past expressed the intention to resign if Parliament decides to legalise abortion. Media reports suggested that Robert Abela was avoiding a discussion with the President on the issue, but both sides insisted this was not the case.

Freezing orders law breaches EU rules – Court

In a landmark judgement, the Constitutional Court ruled that Malta’s law on freezing orders goes against EU rules as it does not allow for appeals. The Court ruled that Bastjan Dalli had his fundamental rights breached by the attorney general’s “deplorable” handling of the case, coupled with his inability to contest the original freezing order decision. That order was meant to be a temporary measure, but 13 years later it remains in force as the case against him has yet to be concluded.

No mandate for abortion – PN

The Nationalist Party said that Prime Minister Robert Abela does not have a mandate from the electorate to introduce abortion and called for the amendment proposal to be withdrawn. In a statement on Saturday, PN urged the public to make their voices heard against the “introduction of abortion” in Malta, which it said the government had no mandate on and that ran counter to the “value of life” Carmel Cacopardo. On the other hand, Carmel Cacopardo, Chairperson of ADPD – The Green Party said that PN leader Bernard Grech’s speech in parliament over the legal amendments concerning abortion spoke volumes of his attitude towards women. In a press statement about the current debate on the legal amendment on abortion in case the mother’s life and health are in peril, Cacopardo said this discussion has brought to the fore the masculinist attitude and the intrinsically misogynist stance of those who are opposing the necessary changes to clarify the legislation concerning therapeutic abortion. (Maltatoday)

