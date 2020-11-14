President George Vella receives EP vice president Roberta Metsola: The Headline – In-Nazzjon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon covers a meeting by PN Leader Bernard Grech and secretary general Francis Zammit Dimech who welcomed MEP Roberta Metsola after her election as vice president of the European Parliament. Metsola later paid a courtesy visit to President George Vella.

The paper carries the story of a man who overcame his drug addiction after following a programme with Caritas. German Cassar said that he made the decision to quit drug use when he was confronted by his teenage daughter.

