CD eNews, Norway, USA

President Trump nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

 Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an MP of the Norwegian parliament, in a statement to Fox News, said he has nominated Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his efforts to solve worldwide conflicts.

Tybring-Gjedde is a a four-term member of the Norwegian parliament

In 2020, there were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. Tybring-Gjedde’s letter to the Nobel Committee praised the US president’s role in improving relations between the Middle Eastern nations.

Submissions must be made online and all nominees are discussed before a shortlist of the most worthy and interesting is drawn up.

