President Trump nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize following his efforts to broker peace between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, an MP of the Norwegian parliament, in a statement to Fox News, said he has nominated Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his efforts to solve worldwide conflicts.

Tybring-Gjedde is a a four-term member of the Norwegian parliament

In 2020, there were 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize. Tybring-Gjedde’s letter to the Nobel Committee praised the US president’s role in improving relations between the Middle Eastern nations.

Submissions must be made online and all nominees are discussed before a shortlist of the most worthy and interesting is drawn up.

