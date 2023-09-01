Previews of Premier League matches

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the next round of Premier League fixtures from Sept. 1-3 (all times GMT):

Friday, Sept. 1

Luton Town v West Ham United (1900)

* Second-placed West Ham are looking to extend their unbeaten run to the new season when they visit promoted Luton, who are yet to pick up a point.

* Luton will miss the services of midfielder Jordan Clark and defenders Dan Potts and Gabriel Osho due to injuries.

* West Ham have netted seven times in three games while picking up two wins and a draw, while Luton have conceded the same number of goals in two league defeats.

Saturday, Sept. 2

Sheffield United v Everton (1130)

* Everton are placed at the bottom of the standings with three losses in three games, while Sheffield United sit in 17th with the same number of defeats but a better goal difference.

* Everton are yet to score this season but have conceded six goals.

* Sheffield United have lost 35 of their last 44 Premier League matches.

Manchester City v Fulham (1400)

* City manager Pep Guardiola is recuperating in Spain after routine back surgery, with assistant manager Juanma Lillo once again taking charge in the Spaniard’s absence.

* City moved to the top of the table with a 2-1 win at Sheffield United last week after Rodri scored an 88th-minute winner and the midfielder could yet again prove to be a key player for the side.

* Fulham have lost their last 14 meetings against City.

Chelsea v Nottingham Forest (1400)

* Chelsea will be keen to make it two league wins in a row following a 3-0 victory against Luton.

* Raheem Sterling has been one of the bright spots for Chelsea as he looks to return to his best form after helping the London-based club earn their first win under new manager Mauricio Pochettino.

* Forest led 2-0 inside the opening five minutes against Manchester United but ended up suffering a 3-2 defeat, and manager Steve Cooper would look to pick positives from the Old Trafford game.

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)

* Spurs suffered a second-round exit at the hands of Fulham in the League Cup, and new boss Ange Postecoglou will hope to help his team bounce back after a bright start to the league.

* Burnley, back in the top flight after spending last season in the Championship, beat Spurs 1-0 at home during their last Premier League campaign.

* Spurs midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Bryan Gil are ruled out with injuries.

Brentford v Bournemouth (1400)

* Unbeaten Brentford host Bournemouth, who have yet to win a game this season.

* In the absence of Ivan Toney, who is still banned, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Yoane Wissa have scored for Brentford in their three opening games.

* Brentford beat Bournemouth 2-0 in their last meeting.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1630)

* Brighton have won six of their 15 league games against Newcastle (D6, L3).

* Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton have scored the most goals in the league so far (9).

* Last season’s matches between the two sides ended up in a scoreless draw at Amex and a 4-1 Newcastle win at St James’ Park.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Liverpool v Aston Villa (1300)

* Liverpool have won two and drawn one game this season, with the latest win coming at Newcastle, where Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez scored twice.

* Liverpool would be without their captain, Virgil van Dijk, who was sent off in the first half for a foul on Newcastle forward Alexander Isak.

* Midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones could be in contention to make a return for Liverpool after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injuries. Philippe Coutinho, Alex Moreno and Jacob Ramsey will all miss out for Villa due to injuries.

Crystal Palace v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1300)

* Ireland defender Matt Doherty could make his first league appearance for Wolves since rejoining from LaLiga side Atletico Madrid.

* The last games between the two teams ended with Palace winning 2-1 at Selhurst Park and Wolves 2-0 at Molineux.

* All eyes will be on midfielder Matheus Nunes, who is linked with a move to treble-winners City, with manager Gary O’Neil earlier saying he “fully expects” the midfielder to remain at Wolves beyond Friday’s transfer window.

Arsenal v Manchester United (1530)

* Arsenal will aim to bounce back from a disappointing home result against a 10-man Fulham, where they dropped two points in a 2-2 draw, while United will want to carry the momentum after coming from two down to secure a 3-2 win against Forest.

* Last season’s encounter between the Premier League rivals ended with United winning 3-1 and Arsenal securing a 3-2 victory.

* New signing Rasmus Hojlund could be in contention to make his debut for United after being out with a back injury.

