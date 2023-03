Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) – Primark’s 26,000 retail assistants in Britain are to get an average pay rise of 12% from April 1, the fashion retailer said on Thursday.

Primark, part of the AB Foods ABF.L conglomerate, said retail workers will be paid a minimum of 11 pounds ($13.59) an hour, or 11.51 pounds an hour in London.

($1 = 0.8093 pounds)

