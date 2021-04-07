Malta: Primary students to return to school on Monday – PM (UPDATED)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM Robert Abela said that Malta has been facing the pandemic for more than a year. Different times have required different decisions to safeguard the lives and livelihoods of the Maltese population. This included increasing and at times decreasing restrctions, while avoiding a complete lockdown.

“This effort has yielded the desired results with a decreasing caseload and less pressure on our hospitals. This is being supported by the vaccination process. Therefore, a number of restrictions can be gradually reduced”, the PM added.

Priority will be given to education, health and the elderly, he said.

Primary Schools, childcare centres will re-open on Monday. Middle school students will return to school on Wednesday while Secondary students will return on Friday. Post-sec students will remain online.

Elective surgery and visits to the elderly will be allowed as from Monday.

Non-essential services and retail outlets will re-open on the 26.

Four persons will be able to meet in public on the 26th April.

All other measures will remain in place, including the closure of bars and restaurants.

The PM also confirmed that weddings will be allowed as from June 1st, the same target for the re-opening of the tourism industry.

Reactions

Updated 1222 – Hairdressers, beauty therapists express disappointment

The Malta Fashion Association has hit out at the decision to keep hairdressers, barbers, nail artists and beauty treatments closed until 26th April. In a statement, the Association said that these outlets were observing very strict hygiene protocols and at no point were mentioned to be a cause of the transmission of the virus.

These outlets will be missing out on further weeks of income, considering that unlike other businesses, they were only provided with a wage supplement without any further support to cover other expenditure.

The Association also said that no consultation took place with the relevant stakeholders.

