Prince Andrew is sued by Jeffrey Epstein accuser over alleged sexual abuse

Britain’s Prince Andrew was sued in a New York court on Monday by a woman who alleged that he sexually assaulted and battered her two decades ago when she was 17 years old.

Virginia Giuffre, who says she was trafficked for sex by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, filed a civil complaint against Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s second son, in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

A spokesperson for Andrew, Duke of York, declined comment.

“Prince Andrew forced Plaintiff, a child, to have sexual intercourse with Prince Andrew against her will,” according to the complaint by Giuffre, who was previously known as Virginia Roberts.

The prince said in a 2019 interview with the BBC that he had no recollection of meeting Giuffre, and denied her claim of sexual abuse.

Andrew, 61, is one of the most prominent people linked to Epstein, who Manhattan federal prosecutors charged in July 2019 with sexually exploiting dozens of girls and women.

Epstein, a registered sex offender, killed himself at the age of 66 in a Manhattan jail on Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial. Prosecutors later said Andrew had not cooperated with their probe.

via Reuters