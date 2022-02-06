Prince Charles leads tribute to Queen after 70 years on the throne

Reading Time: 2 minutes

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Charles led tributes to his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on the 70-year anniversary of her accession to the throne on Sunday, saying it was an opportunity for the country to unite and celebrate her service to the nation.

Charles also thanked the queen for her statement on Saturday that she hoped the heir to the throne’s wife, Camilla, would become Queen Consort when he becomes king.

A message from The Prince of Wales on the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty The Queen’s Accession.



“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish,” he said in a statement. “As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.

“The year of this unprecedented Platinum Jubilee brings an opportunity for us all to come together in celebrating the service of The Queen, by whose example we will continue to be led in the years to come.”

Photo – A grab from a handout video made available by the UK Parliamentary Recording Unit shows Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II (L) and Charles, Prince of Wales (R) taking their seats on the throne at the House of Lords in London, Britain, 14 October 2019. . EPA-EFE/UK PARLIAMENTARY RECORDING UNIT