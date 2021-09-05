Prince Charles’ trusted former royal aide steps down from charity role amid allegations

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A former top aide to the Prince of Wales has temporarily stepped down from his role as a charity boss while an investigation into allegations about his conduct takes place.

Michael Fawcett, a former assistant valet to Charles, stepped down as chief executive of The Prince’s Foundation amid reports over honours relating to Saudi businessman Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz.

The Sunday Times claimed Mr Mahfouz, who is listed as a supporter on The Prince’s Foundation website, donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

The paper added that Mr Mahfouz denies any wrongdoing.

Mr Fawcett is alleged to have coordinated support for an honour for Mr Mahfouz, according to newspaper reports.

Mr Fawcett, who in 2003 was cleared of financial misconduct allegations over the selling of royal gifts, was appointed chief executive of the Prince’s Foundation in 2018 following a reorganisation of Charles’ charities.

Photo – (FILE) Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

