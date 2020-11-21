Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan moving out of UK home for Princess Eugenie

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are moving out of their UK home so Princess Eugenie can move in.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s personal items were reportedly collected from Frogmore Cottage, Windsor by removal vans one evening, meaning the pregnant Princess and her husband can move in.

According to The Sun Eugenie and Jack moved into Frogmore Cottage, near Windsor, about two weeks ago. Speaking to the paper a source said: “Removal vans pitched up in the dead of the night and cleared out the cottage. “They definitely did not want to be seen.

“Emptying their home and handing over the keys is a pretty strong sign Harry and Meghan have no plans to return.

The home was originally gifted to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth but seeing as they are living in California, the couple figured their house was sitting empty and outfitted for a baby so might as well put it to good use.

“Frogmore Cottage continues to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s residence in the UK and they are delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family,” a source told ET Canada.

Reuters / The Sun / ET Canada

