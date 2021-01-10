Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reported to quit social media

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Sunday Times – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly quitted social media as part of their effort to focus on their new roles in the US.

The Guardian reports that Harry and Meghan, who amassed more than 10 million followers on their official royal Instagram account, are said to have become disillusioned by the “hate” they encountered online.

The Sunday Times reported that the couple, had no plans to use social media for their non-profit organisation, Archewell, and were very unlikely to return to the sites in a personal capacity.

The Guardian / Sunday Times / ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...