Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke of Sussex has said he wants to “break the cycle” of the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing with his own children.

Prince Harry, who is expecting a daughter with wife Meghan and is already father to their son Archie, said he did not want to pass on pain from his own experience.

But he said he did not think “we should be pointing the finger” at anybody.

The duke and duchess stepped down as senior royals in January 2020.

During an appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast he compared his life as a “mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.

He told host Dax Shepard: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

Photo: File photo of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. EPA-EFE/DOMINIC LIPINSKI / PA PHOTOS / POOL

Read more via BBC