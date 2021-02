Reading Time: < 1 minute

The BBC reports that the Duke of Edinburgh has an infection and is not expected to leave hospital for several days, Buckingham Palace says.

Prince Philip, 99, was admitted to hospital as a precaution last week. His stay is not related to coronavirus.

Prince Philip has spent seven nights at the King Edward VII’s Hospital in central London so far. He is “comfortable and responding to treatment”, the palace said.

