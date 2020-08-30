Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
UK

Prince William and Prince Harry to reunite for unveiling of Princess Diana statue

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry are expected to put their differences aside to reunite for the unveiling of a statue of their mother, to mark what would have been her 60th birthday next year, The Telegraph reports.

The memorial to Diana, Princess of Wales was supposed to have been installed in Kensington Palace Gardens last year, but was delayed after William and Harry decided they needed more time to “get it right”. 

There were suggestions that a feud between the royal brothers had caused the project to stall amid reports that they were “barely on speaking terms”. On Friday, Kensington Palace issued a rare joint statement on behalf of the Duke and the Prince announcing that the long-awaited memorial would be revealed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on July 1, 2021.

“The statue that Prince William and Prince Harry have commissioned to commemorate their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, will be installed next year on what would have been her 60th Birthday,” the statement read.

The Telegraph

