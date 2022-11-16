Promising Return For The Express Trailers Żurrieq HM & 10Km

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The 2022 edition of the Express Trailers Żurrieq Half Marathon and 10km returned with a promising start after an absence of two years, when the last two editions were not held due to Covid. The event held last Sunday the 13th of November attracted the current top road runners who battled it out and managed to achieve some impressive timings.

The Half Marathon was dominated by Athleta Pembroke’s Luke Micallef who came in first with a time of 1hr 8m 12s followed by Mellieħa AC’s Aaron Mifsud who came in at 1hr 12m 1s and Evolve Endurance Club’s Chris Micallef a few seconds later at 1hr 12m 26s.

The Half Marathon’s female category was won by Josann Attard Pulis who crossed the finish at 1hr 25m 15s followed by Marija Cumbo of Mellieħa AC at 1hr 29m 13s and Allcomers AC’s Lena Sammut at 1hr 39m 11s.

The 10km Run was won by St Patrick AC’s Simon Spiteri who clocked 32m 3s with Gabriel Farrugia entering 5 seconds later to win second place. Shaun Galea of Evolve Endurance Club came in third place with a timing of 32m 37s.

Roberta Schembri of Evolve Endurance Club was the first female athlete to cross the 10km finish line at 35m 27s followed by her teammate Maria Attard at 41m 27s. Doreen Camilleri of Żurrieq Wolves came in third place with a timing of 42m 30s.

For the first time, a children’s 1km race was also organised, purposely to start introducing the event to a younger audience. In the boys’ category, Ishmael Grima of Shamrock Stars came first clocking 5m 9s followed by his teammate Nathan Pace at 5m 11s whilst Isaac Luca Scicluna placed third at 5m 24s.

In the girls’ category, Martina Mintoff of Żurrieq Wolves claimed the top place with a time of 6m 33s. Nicola Micallef and Martina Scicluna came in second and third place at 6m 38s and 6m 47s respectively.

“Watching the comeback of this road running event was a huge satisfaction for us at Express Trailers and we are proud that through a three-year sponsorship commitment, we have placed this very popular race back on track to becoming one of the top road races in Malta. We are sure that this year’s success will contribute to an even bigger edition in 2024,” said a spokesperson for Express Trailers.

Just over 800 athletes applied to participate in the Express Trailers Żurrieq event, 300 of these for the half marathon and the rest, for the 10km run.

