Proposed EU green chief Sefcovic: hopes EU can set 90% target for emissions cuts by 2040

Reading Time: < 1 minute

European Commission Executive Vice President Maros Sefcovic, the proposed EU green deal chief, said on Tuesday he hoped the European Union could set a target for to cut emissions by at least 90% by 2040, following advisors’ recommendations.

Sefcovic spoke during a hearing at the European Parliament’s environment committee, where he needs two thirds of the committee’s support to approve his new portfolio.

On Monday, the committee delayed a decision on whether to accept former Dutch foreign minister Wopke Hoekstra as the EU’s next climate change policy chief, after he sought their backing in a three-hour hearing.

via Reuters

