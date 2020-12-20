Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Nepalese protester waves a flag of the All Nepal National Free Students’ Union (ANNFSU) during a protest against the endorseme​nt of the current Nepalese government in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 December 2020.

According to media reports, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, in r​esponse to challenge from party rivals, recommended the dissolution of the Parliament and called for general election during an emergency Cabinet meet​ing held on the day. The decision has been ratified by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who has called a two-phase election to be held in April and May

