Protest against Nepal’s dissolution of parliament

A Nepalese protester waves a flag of the All Nepal National Free Students’ Union (ANNFSU) during a protest against the endorsement of the current Nepalese government in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 December 2020.
According to media reports, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, in response to challenge from party rivals, recommended the dissolution of the Parliament and called for general election during an emergency Cabinet meeting held on the day. The decision has been ratified by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who has called a two-phase election to be held in April and May