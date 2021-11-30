Protestors call for Speaker’s head after handling of Cutajar ethics breach / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 30 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Protestors call for Speaker’s head after handling of Cutajar ethics breach

Protestors gathered outside parliament on a chilly Monday evening to protest against Speaker Anglu Farrugia’s behaviour and the weak handling of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar’s ethics breach, requesting the resignation of both. Protesters carried protest placards reading ‘Speaker without a spine’, ‘Yorgen Fenech’s broker in parliament’ and ‘The Mafia’s tentacles in parliament’, among others. In an address to those present, rule of law group Repubblika, said that ”our institutions cannot keep serving and sucking up to corrupt and criminal people.” (Times of Malta)

Opposition demands Standards Committee overhaul, Government reacts

The Opposition called for a radical overhaul of the Standards Committee, which should not be chaired by the Speaker.

Bernard Grech accused the Speaker of undermining parliamentary standards saying that legal letter to Matthew Caruana Galizia was “unacceptable” in a democratic society. Speaking in Parliament, Grech said the parliamentary Standards Committee should have five members – an appointee by the Prime Minister, an appointee by the Opposition leader, and three members approved by a two-thirds majority in parliament with the chair appointed from these three.

Grech was speaking after presenting a motion on Monday requesting an urgent debate without vote to discuss Speaker Anglu Farrugia’s behaviour. Farrugia recused himself and Deputy Speaker Claudette Buttigieg presided the sitting.

Reacting, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the Government respects the institutions even when it doesn’t agree with their decisions. He mentioned that he accepts the ruling given by the deputy Speaker. He added that the Government strengthened Parliament with the appointment of the Commissioner of Standards in Public Life, which he said one cannot say that he favours the Government. Dr Abela argued that the Opposition wants to censure the Speaker because he acted according to the law and took the casting vote for the adoption of the report on Rosianne Cutajar, who was already sanctioned when she resigned as parliamentary secretary. (Maltatoday/TVM)

Covid-19 Update: 95 new cases were reported on Monday, while recoveries reached 39. Active cases continued to rise, and now stand at 1136.