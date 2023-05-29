PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in intensive care after riding accident

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico is in intensive care following a riding accident, the French Ligue 1 club said.

He fell off a horse while riding in the El Rocio region of Huelva in Spain, according to reports by local media.

A runaway horse reportedly collided with the animal he was riding.

The Ligue 1 champions confirmed Spanish media reports that Rico, PSG’s second-choice keeper, is in the ICU at Sevilla’s Virgen del Rocio hospital.

“Paris Saint-Germain learned of Sergio Rico’s accident on Sunday and are in constant contact with his family,” PSG said in a statement.

Spaniard Rico, 29, joined PSG in 2020 after a season-long loan at the capital club.

