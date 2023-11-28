PSG manager says Champions League tie with Newcastle is like a final

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Paris St Germain will approach their Champions League game at home to Newcastle United like a final, manager Luis Enrique said on Monday.

PSG find themselves in a delicately poised Group F, where all four sides can still progress, and will hope to make use of home advantage in Tuesday’s game in Paris.

“The Parc des Princes will carry us, I expect a great atmosphere. We really need the fans, we need a warmer and more passionate stadium than normal,” Luis Enrique told a press conference.

“We will play this game like a final. At this level, home games are key matches. The public is a special asset for us, we expect incredible support.”

PSG lost 4-1 when they played Newcastle in October, and after the Premier League side’s 4-1 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Luis Enrique is preparing for another tough challenge.

“They’re very strong physically, they’re able to press hard and very high, there’s a lot of intensity.

“If you saw their last game against Chelsea, the physical date is still at that level. We know that will be the case again tomorrow, we will have to be ready.”

PSG are second in Group F on six points, one point behind Dortmund and one point ahead of Milan, with Newcastle on four points.

via Reuters

