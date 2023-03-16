PTL integrates Apcopay plugin for instant payments in Microsoft Dynamics Business Central

Reading Time: 2 minutes



PTL, the technology solutions provider for businesses, has launched a plugin for its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central customers that enables credit card payment acceptance through invoices and statements.

Designed by its payments specialist sister company Apcopay, the plugin automatically embeds payment links within invoices so that payments can be automated efficiently and effectively.

Additionally, Apcopay makes its 240+ alternative payment methods available within the plugin, allowing global clients to offer domestic payments to their own clients. In an example scenario, a UK Business Central client trades with counterparts in Brazil and the Netherlands: Boleto Bancario, PIX and iDEAL are natural options to settle payments. The new plugin makes international payments such as this seamless.

“Our Microsoft Business Central solution is designed to streamline financial management reporting and operations management, providing users with powerful data analysis and dashboarding capabilities,” Chris Demicoli, Chief Commercial Officer at PTL, said. “The PTL Apcopay plugin helps businesses streamline payment processes, making it easier for their customers to make payments so that less time and effort is directed towards debt collection.”

Apcopay Chief Commercial Officer Daniel Buttigieg added: “We are pleased to welcome Business Central to the growing list of platforms using our multi-acquiring solution that has an exceptional track record of service and reliability with global players in the FMCG, insurance, e-commerce, teleco and service industries.”

Mr Buttigieg announced that Apcopay is soon to launch a platform release to provide additional functionality to merchants’ finance and operational teams.

“Having global access to banks without the need to build and maintain integrations has been one of the key drivers of our market offering. We look forward to continue to offer additional automation to the B2B and B2C world through our unified payments platform.”

