Pulisic shines as Milan kick off season with win at Bologna

AC Milan‘s new signing Christian Pulisic sparkled as they started the Serie A season with a 2-0 win at Bologna on Monday thanks in large part to the American who got their second goal.

The forward had a great start in Italy after arriving from a disappointing spell at Chelsea, contributing to Milan‘s early opener from Olivier Giroud and then finding the net himself.”I always knew Pulisic was a talent, this was never in doubt,” Milan manager Stefano Pioli told DAZN. “In the phone call I had with him before he signed it was evident that he was bringing a lot of quality to the squad.”Pioli added that Milan, whose starting lineup included fellow new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, did not put on an entirely flawless performance.”We need to work more to find a better balance, but those who have arrived certainly know how to play football and that is a good place to start from,” he said.”We only had four friendlies and this first game of the season so there’s work to be done but we’re on the right track.”

via Reuters

