Putin to meet soldiers’ mothers – Vedomosti newspaper says

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in coming days meet the mothers of soldiers amid fierce fighting in Ukraine, the Vedomosti newspaper reported, citing three unidentified sources in the presidential administration.

Russia celebrates Mother’s Day on Nov. 27. The Kremlin has not officially announced any Putin meeting with soldiers’ mothers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to deny or confirm the meeting, Vedomosti said.

Earlier this month, Russia said it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands in a month and sending more than a quarter of them already to the battlefield after a divisive mobilisation campaign that was its first since World War Two.

via Reuters

