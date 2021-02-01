Qatar World Cup will be played in full stadiums – Infantino

Reading Time: < 1 minute

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Cup matches scheduled next year in Qatar will be played in front of full stadiums

This was announced by the president of FIFA Gianni Infantino.

“I am very, very confident that it will be incredible, it will have the same magic, uniting the whole world,” he said in a virtual meeting in Geneva. “We will be back where we need to be,” he added.

World Cup players are not a priority group to receive Covid-19 vaccines, Infantino said.

