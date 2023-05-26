Qatargate suspect Eva Kaili freed from house arrest

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Eva Kaili, one of the main suspects in a cash-for-influence corruption probe at the European Parliament, is no longer under house arrest.

Kaili was one of the first to be detained last December, when the Belgian police launched raids in a sprawling investigation into whether foreign countries, including Qatar and Morocco, were bribing EU lawmakers. After her detention was prolonged several times, she was moved from jail to house arrest with an electronic monitor in mid-April, pending trial.

By removing her electronic tag, Kaili will be able to move freely and join other former Qatargate detainees — like Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella. He also recently had court-ordered monitoring removed and was seen back at the European Parliament this week, where he attended a committee and grabbed a drink in the café.

Kaili’s lawyers have previously declared that she would seek to have her bracelet removed, in order to resume her duties as a lawmaker — albeit not affiliated with any political group.

Photo: European Parliament’s former vice president Eva Kaili arrives home after being released from the Haren Prison in Brussels, Belgium, 14 April 2023. Kaili, who was dismissed in December 2022 over allegations of corruption, was released from jail and moved to house arrest on 14 April. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Via POLITICO

