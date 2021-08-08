Quarantine-free travel from France to UK resumes

Reading Time: 1 minute

Fully vaccinated people can now visit France without quarantining on their return to the UK, after travel rule changes came into force at 04:00 BST.

Brittany Ferries said it had received a “surge” of bookings following the rule changes announced on Thursday.

But travel agents said the relaxation of quarantine for one of the UK’s most popular destinations came “too late to save the summer”.

Meanwhile, travellers in Mexico had to rush back to avoid hotel quarantine.

Under the latest changes to the UK’s traffic light system for travel, the rules have been relaxed for a dozen countries.

France moved from its own amber-plus category onto the amber list, which means children and fully vaccinated passengers do not have to quarantine on their return, although unvaccinated travellers still have to self-isolate at home for 10 days.

India, Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are moving from red to amber, whilst Germany, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, Latvia, Romania and Norway are going green.

People arriving from green list countries do not need to quarantine regardless of vaccination status – but it’s the additional amber list destinations that appear to have attracted the most interest.

Ahead of the changes to the lists coming into effect at 4am today, travel companies reported a surge in interest in journeys to France and the UAE.

Photo: A general view of a P and O cross channel ferry leaving the Port of Dover, in Dover, Kent, south east England. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

