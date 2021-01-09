Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Ok, I Agree
Coronavirus, News, UK

Queen Elizabeth and The Duke of Edinburgh received COVID-19 vaccine

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have been vaccinated against Covid, joining more than a million people in the UK who have been given the jab.

The Guardian reports “In an unusual move, Buckingham Palace – which rarely comments on the private health matters of the couple – announced that the 94-year-old head of state and her consort had been given the injection.”

It adds that “It is understood the Queen decided the information should be made public to prevent speculation. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: “The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received Covid-19 vaccinations.”
%d bloggers like this: